No Exit Star Havana Rose Liu On Addiction And The Scene She Dreaded [Interview]

What kind of preparation did you do when getting ready to play this role?

I don't have any training in the art of acting. For me, my process looks different every time and also is an amalgam of what I do have training in, which is more multimedia arts and dance and even some experimental performance art and a little music. So for me, I had to attack Darby from every angle, and I have a very thick booklet of visual art I've made around this character to understand her internal world, with collages and poetry and things. I also have a Darby dance that allows me to get into it with the playlist I have.

But really, I think the most important aspect of what the preparation offered was to understand the internal world of addiction and really understanding what people who actively experience addiction are going through, and also really where the origin and of that pain and that dependency on the drug comes from. For me, I interviewed a lot of people, friends and family, and also people who were just really generous in sharing their personal experiences and stories with me, that I think colored the internal world of the character and her heart, her decisions, her pain. That was one of the biggest parts of prepping and one of the most challenging, because now I feel very much a sense of frustration at how we talk about it. I think that we talk about it in the wrong way a lot of the time, especially in America. I felt a certain responsibility to try to break open that stereotype on screen as much as possible. So it was very rewarding, too.

Were there any movies that Damien wanted you to watch beforehand to help inform your performance in any way?

I think part of what Damien and I discovered was trying to use humanity as the deepest reference and course of action within this film was important. Because I think it can get caught in replicating different genre pieces or mimicking and then playing off of other turns to other films. That's something very interesting for the filmmaker to do, but I think having that in my psyche while I'm performing the role, we worried it would get in the way of the humanity of it, because that's really what we were trying to portray. So, I think we stayed in people, deeply. We watched interviews together. We passed back and forth documentaries and things like that, which were able to shine a light on different aspects of this character and the different aspects of what she goes through.