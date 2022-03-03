All The Old Knives Trailer: Chris Pine And Thandiwe Newton Are Hot Spies

As our own Hoai-Tran Bui pointed out a while back, Pine has been attached to the film for a number of years, and in 2017, he was reported to star opposite Michelle Williams.

Here is the synopsis for "All the Old Knives:"

When the CIA discovers one of its agents leaked information that cost more than 100 people their lives, veteran operative Henry Pelham (Chris Pine) is assigned to root out the mole from among his former officemates at the agency's Vienna station. His investigation takes him from Austria to England to California, where he is reunited with his one-time colleague and ex-lover Celia Harrison (Thandiwe Newton). The pair are forced to blur the lines between profession and passion in this riveting tale of global espionage, moral ambiguity, and deadly betrayal. Directed by acclaimed Danish director Janus Metz and written by Olen Steinhauer, the film also stars Laurence Fishburne and Jonathan Pryce.

In the book, Celia has left the agency after the last night she spent in Vienna with Henry. She's now living an ordinary life in the suburbs, but if you've seen films where spies try to leave the life, you know they always go back. This one looks like a juicy watch, and I'm ready for it.

Also appearing in the film are Corey Johnson, Ahd, Abdul Alshareef, Nasser Memarzia, Orli Shuka, David Bedella, Alexander Devrient, Karina Wiedman, Oscar Coleman, Angela Yeoh, Stella Stocker, Derek, Siow, Colin Stinton, and Goksin Erdemli.