Cyrano Star Haley Bennett Channeled Her Frustrations To Give Roxanne More Agency [Interview]

Like you said, these characters have been around for so long that they have these different iterations and perceptions — like the conversation around Christian being perceived as naive or dumb. And then this film delves into that being a misinterpretation of Christian.

I think we wanted to challenge all of the past interpretations of all of the characters. It was interesting. You know, I feel like all the characters are kind of in the wrong body. The fact that we took away the nose, it's meant to represent that we all have the nose — every single one of us has the nose. I think the film speaks to our insecurities, but it also speaks to bullies, and how people that are "other" are perceived by bullies and by bigotry, like what you see in the film and in regards to Peter's size. It really isn't about his size. It's about the depth of him not feeling worthy of love.

In terms of Kelvin, he's one of the most talented actors I've ever worked with. He's so vulnerable. And he transformed a role — so effortlessly — that is historically seen as unintelligent or stupid. He took the role on with such soulfulness and grace and elegance and beauty and innocence. He found the humor and what it's like becoming completely tongue-tied when you're facing the person that you love. I love that scene. It was my one of my favorite scenes to act in, at the poetry salon with Kelvin. I've so been in [Christian's] shoes just completely tongue-tied, not able to express my true feelings. He made that so relatable. You just feel like he's scared. You don't feel like he's dumb. If only he could express his true feelings — and I often feel that way about myself. If only I could express what I feel in my heart or what I can write down on paper in words. And I love how this film highlights the importance of words and language.

Having that personal connection to Roxanne and Christian, did you also feel that way about Cyrano's character?

Roxanne and Cyrano, I feel like they are cut from the same cloth and they're more alike than they are different. They're two characters that like to color outside of the lines. They're both rebellious. They go against the grain. They're both anti-establishment. I feel like Cyrano is someone that Roxanne can be completely authentic with. His friendship is comforting to her. She doesn't feel lonely when she's with him. He unlocks something within her. I think that's true love, when you can truly be yourself, and Cyrano unlocks that within her.

I had a little problem with this idea that Roxanne didn't know about Cyrano's affection for her. I thought it might be an interesting choice and something that I explored ... what if she knew? What would that say about her, and what would that say about the society they lived in? What would that say about her ultimately wanting to be loved by someone who had the courage to say, "I love you?" I felt like that would give her a bit more agency, so it's not 100% blatant. I think it's important for audiences to be able to have their own experience. We didn't make that black and white. There's definitely gray areas. I think if you watch the film more than once, you can see moments where, perhaps in that balcony scene, perhaps she wanted Cyrano to climb up that balcony. And when he didn't, she decides to love the man who will love her back. She's in a precarious situation, being that she's an orphan. If she were an heiress, life might have looked a lot different for her.

I love that approach. We have so many female romantic leads whose idea of romance is either looked down on or seen as naive. It's nice that the second we meet Roxanne, she immediately says something to the effect of, "I'm not a damsel in distress."

I saw Roxanne as this outsider in this insider's body, if that makes sense. She exists in a world of conformists and small-minded people, which is why I think the theater piece was such an important piece for Joe to highlight — people who are judgmental and who are not free thinkers. Whereas she and Cyrano are actually cut from the same cloth. She loves Cyrano because he is this colorful, magical, artistic, genuine, and kindhearted person. He colors outside the lines. He's messy and he isn't afraid to be different. And I think that Cyrano and his ideas excite and challenge Roxanne, whereas society and the patriarchal forces are what stifle and suffocate her.

But she still needs to find a means to an end because she's enslaved and she wants to be free. Christian and these experiences Roxanne has through these letters is that means to an end, it's her freedom. So to me, Christian represented freedom. He was the weight of the world off of her chest. And with Christian, it was easy and straightforward. She found the love and the freedom that she was seeking, through an incredibly beautiful man.

"Cyrano" opens in theaters on February 25, 2022.