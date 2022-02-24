J.J. Abrams' Bad Robot Is Partnering With The Black List To Help Underrepresented Writers

Who's ready for some good news? J.J. Abrams' Bad Robot Productions, which the filmmaker co-founded and oversees with his fellow co-Chief Executive Officer Katie McGrath, is teaming up with The Black List for a new initiative meant to help writers from historically under-represented communities. This venture will provide said writers with access to the Black List website, as well as the kind of industry feedback that wouldn't otherwise be readily available to them.

This initiative (as reported by Deadline) will provide 500 writers with a month of free hosting on the Black List's site, along with one free professional script evaluation. Fee waivers will be distributed once a quarter-year and expire 30 days after the period is over, as a way of encouraging participating writers to only request one once they have a completed screenplay that's ready to be evaluated. The initiative will similarly abide by the WGA's guidelines when it comes to determining which individual writers qualify as being part of an under-represented community.

Those writers who qualify for this initiative but are not yet involved with The Black List can receive a fee waiver by reaching out to one of Bad Robot's many partner organizations. Their ranks include Arts in the Armed Forces, Barcid Foundation, The Blackhouse Foundation, Gold House, The Latinx House, Outfest/Outfest Fusion, RespectAbility, and Women in Film. These organizations, along with Bad Robot, will distribute 400 of the fee waivers directly to writers, with The Black List handling the other 100 directly.