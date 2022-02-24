How Deadpool's Morena Baccarin Lost Out On A Part In The Avengers

Baccarin confessed that she had difficulty understanding the role in question, which hampered her portrayal of the character during the auditioning process:

"I didn't get it at all, I didn't get it at all. I love that [Joss Whedon] brought me in for [the audition]. He kept telling me she was like Sigourney Weaver in Alien, that she had this kind of hard edge to her, and I was like 'I don't understand.' I couldn't see it on the page, I couldn't do it."

However, despite this missed opportunity, Baccarin went on to land the role of Wade Wilson/Deadpool's love interest Vanessa, both in "Deadpool" and "Deadpool 2." While her character was seemingly killed off early in "Deadpool 2," the film's post-credits scene depicts Deadpool tinkering with time travel in order to save her life. This, of course, could mean Baccarin's return in "Deadpool 3," which is currently in production.

Baccarin also described auditioning alongside Smulders, who, of course, went on to get the role:

"I was there with Cobie, we tested against each other and I was like, 'She's going to get this part, I can see it.' [Whedon] wanted me to be emotional but hold it all in and be hard, and I was like, 'I don't know what you're asking me to do. I can't do it.'"

After being cast in "The Avengers," Smulders continued her portrayal of Maria Hill onscreen, reprising her role in "Captain America: The Winter Soldier," "Avengers: Age of Ultron," "Avengers: Infinity War," "Avengers: Endgame" and "Spider-Man: Far From Home." She also appeared in three episodes of "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D." and an episode of "What If...?." Smulders is set to reprise the role once again in the upcoming "Secret Invasion" series on Disney+.

Coming back to "Deadpool," there is heavy speculation that Ryan Reynolds' titular character might just return in "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness," although Reynolds has denied these rumors.

"Deadpool 3" does not currently have a release date, as of now. "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" will be available in theaters on May 6, 2022, while the "Secret Invasion" series will premiere on Disney+ sometime this year.