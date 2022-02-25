Cyrano Actor Kelvin Harrison Jr. On Embracing His Musical Era And Loving Disruption [Interview]

How did "Cyrano" land on your plate? And what drew you to Christian in particular?

I think I was sitting at home in the pandemic. I was waiting for this TV show to start, and they were like, "Oh, Joe wants to meet with you," and I was like, "Oh. For what?" And they sent me an email, and it had the Cyrano de Bergerac script in it, the stage play, and I read it. And I didn't understand a thing [laughs], because I didn't understand the language. Then I met with Joe. We talked about it a little bit, and then I read the screenplay, and Joe and I had a conversation about that.

I felt like I had a take on Christian that was unique, at least in my opinion. In other iterations of the role, I've seen people lead with his confidence being in his looks and not necessarily knowing anything else but the fact that he just wants the girl. And I was, "I think that is true — except I don't necessarily think Christian knows that he is handsome." I think he's just an innocent kid who had these dreams of what love looks like and wanted to fulfill those fantasies. There's a fairy tale in it all, and he thought that's how it worked. And there's something innocent and sincere about that approach to going after winning and trusting everyone that you believe are your friends, in the process, to help you to get there. All those little things kind of made me go, "Okay, this could be cool," to go on a journey with them.

You've said before, I think this was in reference to "The Trial of the Chicago 7," you said that each of your roles is like a form of protest. So how did Christian fit into that?

I think by the fact that I was even in the movie. [laughs] One of the reasons I did the movie is I don't really see Black guys in period pieces. I know, for sure, not in Joe Wright movies. [laughs] I thought it'd be really cool to just be in that space and allow us the opportunity to be in a fantasy film and in a love story and be the handsome guy and not necessarily be — he's not dumb, he's just tongue-tied and actually the most relatable character with the most emotional intelligence. And be having the most integrity throughout the movie, as well. I think, by me taking the role, instead of ... I don't know if the second choice would've been Black. You know what I mean? If I would've said, "no," it would've gone to somebody else. So, by nature of me being in it, I thought I was disruptive, which ... I love a disruption.

So for you, what was Christian's journey through the film? I love that you make that distinction of, "He's not dumb. He's innocent." Do you think he's changed by the end of the film?

I think for him, it's once he starts to recognize that he's in a messy situation. He goes forward with it, but only because he feels like he's gotten the green light. Once it's revealed to him that, as we all know, Christian finds out that Cyrano's been writing the letters. And more importantly, that Cyrano loves Roxanne. I think that is a loss of innocence for him. I think it changes to kind of being like, "Wow, this fairy tale, this idea I had about love, isn't real." And, "I cannot actually lead by trusting everyone that I meet. That actually is a bit naive in some ways, and that's unfortunate. But now that I'm in this current situation, I choose me." Christian's always been a man that would choose himself.

I think we're vulnerable when we step into spaces where we are the minority. He's technically the minority, being the new guy, coming into a world where everyone writes poetry and writes letters and all this other stuff that's going on. He's vulnerable. He needs friends, he needs community. So he subjects himself to it, but he learns that he has to always protect himself in the process. And that is a part of growth for all of us. That's maturity and sometimes, the ugly truth of life, I guess.