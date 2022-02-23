Upload Season 2 Trailer: The Digital Afterlife Gets An Upgrade

Babies, bicep enlargement, and love triangles, oh my! Prime Video's sci-fi rom-com "Upload" is returning with lots of new special features in the digital afterlife, and you can see them for yourself in the new season 2 trailer.

In case you missed out on this wonderful ride the first time around, you still have a few weeks to catch up before the new season arrives. The very lovely and extremely bingeable "Upload" hits the sweet spot between comfort food and nightmare fuel, which may not sound possible, but believe me, the premise says it all: the series is set in a technologically advanced future where hologram phones, 3D food printers, and automated grocery stores have become the norm. But the most disturbing development by far is the fact that people can be "uploaded" into a virtual afterlife following their death. And because capitalism doesn't end with death, the digital afterlife experience is wholly dependent on how much money you can pay for things like rooms, comforts, and ya know... the ability to remain conscious.

Season 1 introduced Nathan (Robbie Amell), a 27-year-old computer engineering grad who dies via a tragic accident or a mysterious murder — this is one of the show's big questions. Afterward, his wealthy girlfriend Ingrid's (Allegra Edwards) family pays for Nathan's uploaded afterlife, but he soon finds himself falling in love with his (living) customer service angel Nora (Andy Allo). As you can imagine, a messy love triangle ensues with lots of crazy hijinks and cute flirting. If that's not enough to get you hooked, then consider this: the series comes from Emmy-winning writer Greg Daniels, a chief creative force behind hugely popular comedies like "The Office," "Parks and Recreation," and most recently "Space Force." Now Daniels is steering us into a second season of "Upload" with more laughs, messy romance, and terrifying sci-fi developments.