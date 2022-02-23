Woman On Fire Movie Will Star Sharon Stone

Sharon Stone is well-known for her femme-fatales, among other mysterious and dangerous roles she's taken on, so "Woman on Fire" should fit right into her lineup. The announcement of Stone's involvement doesn't reveal her role, though an educated guess goes a long way. The story follows two women going to great lengths to achieve their goals and from the descriptions, it seems likely that Stone will take on a villainous demeanor. Leading the story is young journalist Jules Roth, a new investigative reporter who's given an unusual assignment — tracking down a painting stolen by the Nazis over 75 years ago. The painting is the titular Woman on Fire and Jules isn't the only one hunting it down. Heir to a family fortune, art collector Margaux de Laurent is powerful, provocative, and determined to get everything she wants, no matter the cost. In the spirit of her storied career playing dangerous women, this seems like the perfect role for Stone.

Though the story isn't exactly an action-packed caper, it has all the makings of a hard-boiled drama with sharp twists and big revelations. Plus, being set in the art world means plenty of potential for showing off the absolute villainy of wealth. The book's synopsis dubs the story a "thrilling tale of secrets, love, and sacrifice that illuminate the destructive cruelty of war and greed and the triumphant power of beauty and love." You can read the full synopsis below: