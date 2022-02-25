Director Joe Wright Transformed Cyrano From Period Piece To Musical Fantasy [Interview]

You've said a few times now that you came to this story because we were in the middle of the pandemic and you wanted to make something beautiful. Why was this the story to do that with?

I came to it before the pandemic, actually. I saw the workshop production of the theater version a couple of years before the pandemic, and I was very moved by what I saw. Trump was still in the White House and it seemed like the rise of populism was happening all over the world and people were focusing on each other's differences rather than similarities. I wanted to make a film that had an urgent acceptance of our differences, to see beyond our differences and think more about our similarities. The casting of Peter Dinklage spoke to that theme for me.

So we were developing it for a couple of years and then the pandemic happened. Having spent four or five months in lockdown, starved of human connection, suddenly the film felt more prescient than ever. And, personally, it felt important to make a film about the importance of human connection and our difficulty in doing that and our fear of intimacy and our fear of allowing ourselves to be seen for whoever we are. That became a mission for us in the making of the movie.

Was there ever a version that wasn't Peter Dinklage or wasn't Haley Bennett or was that cast always it for you?

No. They were both part of the workshop production I saw, and it was particularly that casting that seemed to bring very close this idea of looking for the similarities rather than the differences.

What about casting Kelvin Harrison Jr? And Ben Mendelsohn?

For a start, the film isn't really a period movie, right? It's like a fantasy of a period. Therefore, the rules of period moviemaking don't really apply. I wanted the cast to be representative of the community in which I live, but when casting the role of Christian, I kept an open mind and looked for someone with the right level of kindness and open heartedness and trust and innocence. I had seen Kelvin in "Waves" and thought he was spectacular in that movie. And then when I met him, he had all of those qualities. So that was a very clear opportunity. I think he's an extraordinary actor, and I think certainly an actor to watch.

Ben Mendelsohn, I'd worked with him in "Darkest Hour," so that was a phone call. I called him up — he was in lockdown in L.A. — and I called him up and I said, "Ben, I've got this film, I've got this role, I really think you might be right for it, but can you sing?" And he said, "can I sing?" and he hung up. Ten minutes later, I received a text of a video of him singing, improvising a song — like a Tom Jones big voice song and I was really shocked. And I text back, "You got it." And that was that.