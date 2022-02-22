Another Life Canceled At Netflix After 2 Seasons

The core narrative of "Another Life" focused on a search for alien intelligence, which is primarily carried out by Niko and her young crew, who face unimaginable danger during what seemed to be a one-way mission. Unfortunately, fans of the show will not be able to uncover the secrets of extraterrestrial life forms, much like other characters like Erik (Justin Chatwin), who was investigating the anomaly back on Earth. Season 2 of "Another Life" had picked up right after Niko witnessed the imminent danger that everyone on the mission and those back on Earth are in, thanks to the destructive artifact sent out by the alien race to destroy a planet.

Sackhoff confirmed the cancellation of the show on her official Twitter, where she thanked everyone involved in the project, along with fans of their show for their support. While she wished to do more seasons, a renewal was "just not in the cards."

Iâ€™d like to thank everyone single person who watched & supported Another Life on @netflix To our crew & cast thank you for always working so hard & being prepared. I wish we could do more seasons but sadly itâ€™s just not in the cards 🚀 See you on the next adventure ❤️ Love Niko — Katee Sackhoff (@kateesackhoff) February 21, 2022

The sentiment here is surely bittersweet, as season 2 of "Another Life" was particularly special for Battlestar Galactica" fans, with Sackhoff's "Battlestar" co-stars, Rekha Sharma (who played Tory Foster) and Kate Vernon (who played Ellen Tigh), guest-starring in season 2 of the show. According to Comic Book, Sackhoff had spoken about how momentous "Battlestar Galactica" was in kickstarting her career when the news of the guest roles was first announced:

"Battlestar Galactica was such a huge part of my life and career. I am so blessed to have built lifelong friendships with the cast and thankfully when I call and ask favors they oblige. We are so lucky to have Kate and Rekha join this show. They elevate every scene they are in and I can't wait for the fans to see these two in action."

The series also starred Samuel Anderson as William, A.J. Rivera as Bernie Martinez, Alexander Eling as Javier Almanzar, JayR Tinaco as Zayn Petrossian, Lina Renna as Jana Breckinridge-Wallace, Selma Blair as Harper Glass, Elizabeth Ludlow as Cas Isakovic, Tongayi Chirisa as Richard Ncube and Dillon Casey as Seth Gage.