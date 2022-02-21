'Tisn't The Season, But That's Not Stopping NECA From Releasing Krampus Figures

Hopefully by now everyone has taken down their Christmas decorations — unless we have some folks who are just of the mind that every day is Xmas, like Earth Day. In which case: have I got news for you! The toy company NECA is coming your way with Krampus action figures.

You know Krampus: he's the titular horned, hoofed title monster in Michael Dougherty's 2015 horror comedy, which also stars Adam Scott and Toni Colette. NPR calls him the Anti-Santa. He's the one who puts coal in your stocking and, in some traditions, kidnaps naughty children while Santa busies himself with bringing good cheer to the nice ones.

Toy Fair New York 2022 was originally scheduled to take place over the weekend, from February 19 to 22, but it was cancelled last month due to the ongoing pandemic. Because of that, NECA has been circulating some images online of its upcoming toy releases. One such image offers a tease of its Ultimate Krampus figure, which comes with a number of accessories. Krampus himself hasn't come down the chimney yet, but Teddy Klaue the evil bear, Perchta the twisted cherub, and the insane jack-in-the-box harlequin, Derr Clown, are here to herald his arrival.

Below, you can see some of Anti-Santa's little helpers, courtesy of Bloody Disgusting. Anyway you look at it, Christmas has come early.