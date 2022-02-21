FX Wants To Keep It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia And Archer On The Air As Long As Possible

Good news for fans of "Archer" and "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia": If FX has its way, neither one of these shows is ending anytime soon.

"Archer" is gearing up for its 13th season sometime in 2022. For its part, "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" is now the longest-running live-action sitcom on television, having broken the record previously held by "The Adventures of Ozzie and Harriet" with its 15th season in December 2021. As long as there's still some gas in the tank for the creative people involved in bringing these shows to life, FX sounds like it is ready to keep going with them indefinitely.

Eric Schrier, the president of FX Entertainment — which is the parent company of both the FX channel and its sister network, FXX — recently spoke to Deadline, where he touched on the future of each show. First, he addressed "It's Always Sunny," saying: