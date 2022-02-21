New Images From Robert Eggers' The Northman Show Alexander Skarsgard As A Viking Berserker

While it is too soon to say whether Eggers' historical epic will unravel in Shakespearean fashion, the themes of grief, longing, and revenge are bound to play out within the ambit of Amleth's narrative arc. Having written the film with Icelandic poet/novelist Sjón, Eggers has crafted a Viking narrative that is historically accurate to its time period, while forging a compelling bildungsroman about a boy who wishes to avenge the death of his father by any means possible.

Focus Features

Per IGN, Eggers calls Amleth a "berzerker"-like character, who holds the ability to channel the ferocity of a wild animal, which makes sense, as grief and the urge for retribution can transform the wounded into a formidable avenger. The images also further prove Eggers' dedication to historical accuracy, as the Viking armor, helmets, and swords are faithful to the time period and Scandinavian culture/lore. According to Comic Book, Eggers' said that the concept of historical accuracy "excites" him, and feels rather "freeing" as a part of his creative process:

"[Historical accuracy is] not important to filmmaking, at all really. And you can make a great period story without being accurate — you know, Coppola's Dracula is one of the best-designed movies in my opinion, but it's not accurate at all. But this is something that I like, for whatever reason. It excites me."

Focus Features

A look at the image of the Sorcerer is a good example of Eggers' interest in intersecting Viking history and myth, as the mummified head is clearly designed in a way to reflect Odin's prophetic abilities, as such totems are often used for divination purposes.

"The Northman" also stars Anya Taylor-Joy, Willem Dafoe, Nicole Kidman, and Björk. Focus Features describes "The Northman" as "an action-filled epic that follows a young Viking prince on his quest to avenge his father's murder."

"The Northman" is expected to release in theaters on April 22, 2022.