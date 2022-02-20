Supergirl's Melissa Benoist Is In Talks To Star In HBO Max Drama, Girls On The Bus

"Girls on the Bus" is inspired by a particular chapter in Amy Chozick's bestselling book, "Chasing Hillary," which unfurls in the fashion of a reporter's memoir. The core narrative of "Girls on the Bus" focuses on four female journalists, who follow the parades of flawed presidential candidates while navigating their personal lives (interspersed with love, friendships, scandals) along the way. Benoist is expected to play one of the four central journalists in this "comedic, character-driven drama."

Writer-director Julie Plec ("The Vampire Diaries," "The Originals") and author Chozick have been credited as writers on the series, while both of them are executive producing, apart from Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, and David Madden. If Benoist becomes a part of the project, it is likely that she will be executive producing the project as well, given her close professional history with Warner Bros., the producers of "Girls on the Bus." Per Comic Book, Benoist said the following about her wonderful journey with the studio so far, especially on "Supergirl:"

"I've had a wonderfully supportive home at Warner Bros. for the last six years. I approach my work as an actor in search of that magic gut feeling you get when you know something is right. I plan on following those instincts as a producer, approaching each story with passion, playfulness, curiosity, a sure-footed step, and like all things worth taking a risk on, a hint of terror. I can't wait to collaborate with new voices and find stories that hit the heart in that indefinable way."

"Girls on the Bus" has had a rocky ride to HBO Max, as the drama has changed a lot of hands since 2019, after Netflix quietly dropped the show for undisclosed reasons. Now, with Benoist in talks of being attached, the project seems to be finally taking shape, and will hopefully be on its way fairly soon.

A premiere date, further casting details, and episode count for "Girls on the Bus" has not been revealed as of yet.