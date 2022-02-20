Andrew Garfield Says He'll Do Strictly Come Dancing If He Wins His Oscar For Tick, Tick...Boom!

"It's hard to confess this, but I would love to do 'Strictly,'" Garfield said, eliciting cheers from the audience. The actor, who has become an internet favorite lately thanks to his earnest enthusiasm for pretty much everything, confessed that appearing on the dance show is "on the bucket list" for him. Radebe quickly volunteered to be Garfield's partner, saying, "Thank you, I'll do it!"

Garfield, always game, quickly leveled up his initial interest, turning it into a full-blown promise. "If I win the Oscar," he added, before pausing for a moment. "Then I'll come and do it. How's that?" The "Graham Norton Show" audience was clearly delighted by this proposal, howling in delight.

Granted, a verbal promise on a talk show isn't much of a binding contract, but we'd love to see the actor actually take to the "Strictly" stage. He's already demonstrated his prowess as a reality TV star by giving deeply sweet and thoughtful feedback as a guest judge on "RuPaul's Drag Race UK." Who's to say he doesn't also have a secret talent for dance? He's never played a particularly dance-heavy role (though as Larson, he does have some choreography), but I haven't forgotten his Hawaiian-shirted shimmy from "The Social Network."

Garfield is nominated alongside Benedict Cumberbatch, Will Smith, Javier Bardem, and Denzel Washington in this year's Best Actor Oscar category. The Academy Awards will be held March 27, 2022, and you can catch "Tick, Tick...Boom!" streaming on Netflix in the meantime.