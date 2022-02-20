Peacemaker's Superman Body Double Shares Behind-The-Scenes Photo Of Himself In Costume

Beyond the shadow of a doubt, Abramenko makes for a perfect Superman, possessing both the physique and charisma exuded by the Man of Steel. The arrival of Superman, along with some of the members of the Justice League in "Peacemaker" was a little too late, as the crisis had already been averted by then, leading to a hilarious moment between the two groups. This, of course, led to the "Go f*** another fish, Aquaman" moment, which is pure comedy gold (Jason Momoa's expressions are spectacular, as usual). While Momoa and Ezra Miller actually appeared in the episode in their respective roles as Aquaman and The Flash, Gal Gadot and Henry Cavill were replaced by body doubles. This is where Abramenko comes in.

Apart from Abramenko, Wonder Woman body double Kimberley von Ilberg also shared a behind-the-scenes photo in costume on Instagram. Although it would have been great if Cavill and Gadot could have made it in the surprising (and hilarious) cameo, both Abramenko and Ilberg fit remarkably well in their respective roles, all the while adding to the endearing absurdity of "Peacemaker" as a show.

While it is too early to speculate whether anyone in the Justice League will be making yet another appearance in future episodes of "Peacemaker," fans of the show can rejoice at the prospect of the series being renewed for a second season. Showrunner James Gunn tweeted the following about the renewal of the show:

"That's right, #Peacemaker is coming back for Season Two. Thanks to Peter Safran, @JohnCena, our incredible cast & crew, our wildly supportive & lovely friends at @hbomax – and mostly all of you for watching! @DCpeacemaker."

The DCEU series is a follow-up to Gunn's 2021 film "The Suicide Squad", which is where Cena's Peacemaker made his on-screen debut.

The first season of "Peacemaker" is currently streaming on HBO Max.