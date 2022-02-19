Church Spire Topples & Swan Escapes In Town Where Hot Fuzz Was Filmed

A church spire has suddenly fallen over in Wells, Somerset. Is this the work of natural forces? A sign of the end of the times? Or could it be the work of the NWA? No, not that NWA, but the bad guys from Edgar Wright's 2007 buddy-cop comedy "Hot Fuzz."

In "Hot Fuzz," a seemingly peaceful English village is plagued by a series of freak accidents ... but they're not accidents at all. They're murders orchestrated by the town's sinister Neighborhood Watch Alliance (N.W.A.). The film was primarily shot in Wells, the same town that was recently impacted by Storm Eunice, which is allegedly responsible for the recent toppling of the St. Thomas's Church spire. Interestingly, however, "Hot Fuzz" features a scene in which a different Wells church (St. Cuthbert's, to be exact) experiences an architectural mishap that results in a gruesome death. Fans were quick to point out the coincidence on social media, making multiple references to the film alongside footage of the falling church spire.

"Hot Fuzz" director Edgar Wright himself even joined in on the fun and commentary:

I would like to point out that the spire in â€˜Hot Fuzzâ€™ was St Cuthbertâ€™s Church in Wells Somerset and not the nearby St Thomasâ€™s Church. Thatâ€™s not to say it was all Storm Eunice and not the work of the NWA howeverâ€¦ https://t.co/zihgLM3YtY — edgarwright (@edgarwright) February 18, 2022

And some social media users even went as far as to masterfully edit footage of the church spire toppling into scenes from the movie. (Warning for those who've never seen "Hot Fuzz" — this clip is somewhat gory!)

well if no one else is going to do the edit... pic.twitter.com/DHhv4ngVEr — Frankosonic (@frankosonic) February 18, 2022

Thankfully, while the real-life incident bears some amusing similarity to the scene from the comedy, nobody was killed or seriously injured.