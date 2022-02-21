The Morning Watch: VFX Artists React To Hook, Fact-Checking Dinosaurs In Movies & More
(The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fan-made productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.)
In this edition, hear what visual effects artists think of the work done on Steven Spielberg's "Hook" back in 1991, as well as some of the action sequences in "No Time to Die." Plus, listen to what paleontologists have to say about the depiction of dinosaurs in movies like "Jurassic Park" and "The Land Before Time." And finally, "Gladiator" and "Guardians of the Galaxy" co-star Djimon Hounsou breaks down his eclectic career.
Corridor Crew Looks at Hook, No Time to Die and more
First up, Corridor Crew throws it back to the visual effects done on Steven Spielberg's "Peter Pan" sequel "Hook" with Robin Williams. Plus, they look at the incredible work in motorcycle stunts from "No Time to Die," and some not-so-great work involving a laughable paste of Steven Seagal. They also marvel at the practical teaser featuring the title reveal for "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" and much more.
Paleontologists fact check dinosaur scenes in movies
Next, Insider brought in paleontologist Dave Hone, an expert in the behavior and ecology of dinosaurs and pterosaurs, to see how accurate dinosaurs have been depicted across the "Jurassic Park" and "Jurassic World" franchises, as well as movies like "King Kong," "Dinosaur" and "The Land Before Time." Plus, don't forget about dinosaurs in the "Terra Nova" TV series. The tyrannosaurus rex not being able to see you if you don't move? That's bulls**t.
Djimon Hounsou looks back at his career
Finally, actor Djimon Hounsou has been popping up consistently in movies for a couple of decades now, and he's quite the accomplished character actor. That's why GQ brought him in to take a look back at his career, starting with roles in "Gladiator" and "Amistad" before moving into bigger roles in "Blood Diamond" and "Guardians of the Galaxy," not to mention a voice role in "How to Train Your Dragon 2" and his latest blockbuster action role in "The King's Man."