The Morning Watch: VFX Artists React To Hook, Fact-Checking Dinosaurs In Movies & More

(The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fan-made productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.)

In this edition, hear what visual effects artists think of the work done on Steven Spielberg's "Hook" back in 1991, as well as some of the action sequences in "No Time to Die." Plus, listen to what paleontologists have to say about the depiction of dinosaurs in movies like "Jurassic Park" and "The Land Before Time." And finally, "Gladiator" and "Guardians of the Galaxy" co-star Djimon Hounsou breaks down his eclectic career.