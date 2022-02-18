Michael Bay Explains That Making A Big Explosion Is Just Like Making A Salad

Bay's work might be an issue for critics, but people do love them. I've certainly had fun with them, even when I know they're not for me. Bay's success has a formula, and according to this interview, so do his pyro people. He told Empire:

"There's a special sauce for explosions. It's like a recipe. I see some directors do it, and they look cheesy, or it won't have a shockwave. There are certain ways with explosions where you're mixing different things, and different types of explosions to make it look more realistic."

He concluded, "It's like making a Caesar salad."

Sure! One time my cat jumped into my salad bowl, and I suppose if I squinted my eyes a bit, it would sort of look like the explosion from "Pearl Harbor," just a little greener. I kid, I kid. Speaking of "Pearl Harbor" though, Bay also mentioned in the interview that he doesn't believe that the Guinness World Record for most high explosives detonated in a single take belongs to the destruction of Blofeld's base in "Spectre." "Bulls***," he said. "Ours is," in reference to "Pearl Harbor." He explained that this took three months of rigging on seven boats, 20 planes, and stopping a freeway three miles away.

Whoever won, I love that this contest even exists. I give Michael Bay films a hard time, but they're a blast. Get it? Blast? These are the jokes, friends. I make no apologies.

"Ambulance" will hit theaters on April 8, 2022.