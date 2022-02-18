Star Wars Bits: Andor, The Book Of Boba Fett, The Old Republic, The Princess And The Scoundrel, Obi-Wan Kenobi, And More!

Film Music Reporter is reporting that three-time Academy Award-nominated composer Nicholas Britell will be scoring the upcoming "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story" prequel series "Andor," starring Diego Luna. The series is currently in post-production and is targeting a Q3 (July-September) release.

Britell composed music for "Moonlight, "If Beale Street Could Talk," "The Big Short," and "Cruella," as well as HBO's "Succession." Recently, he was nominated for composing the score of Netflix's "Don't Look Up." Hat tip to SWNN for this news item!

In other "Star Wars" music news, LRM is reporting that legendary composer John Williams is helping with the scoring of the upcoming "Obi-Wan Kenobi" series. It's unknown if Williams is contributing a theme, similar to his work on "Solo: A Star Wars Story," or scoring the entire series.