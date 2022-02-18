Star Wars Bits: Andor, The Book Of Boba Fett, The Old Republic, The Princess And The Scoundrel, Obi-Wan Kenobi, And More!
In this edition of Star Wars Bits:
- "Andor" Finds Composer in Nicholas Britell
- "Star Wars: The Old Republic" Cinematic Trailer
- Han & Leia's Wedding in "Star Wars: The Princess and the Scoundrel"
- Marvel's Upcoming "Star Wars" Comics
- And More!
Andor finds composer in Nicholas Britell
Film Music Reporter is reporting that three-time Academy Award-nominated composer Nicholas Britell will be scoring the upcoming "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story" prequel series "Andor," starring Diego Luna. The series is currently in post-production and is targeting a Q3 (July-September) release.
Britell composed music for "Moonlight, "If Beale Street Could Talk," "The Big Short," and "Cruella," as well as HBO's "Succession." Recently, he was nominated for composing the score of Netflix's "Don't Look Up." Hat tip to SWNN for this news item!
In other "Star Wars" music news, LRM is reporting that legendary composer John Williams is helping with the scoring of the upcoming "Obi-Wan Kenobi" series. It's unknown if Williams is contributing a theme, similar to his work on "Solo: A Star Wars Story," or scoring the entire series.
Star Wars: The Old Republic Cinematic Trailer
BioWare and Lucasfilm Games are celebrating the 10th anniversary of "Star Wars: The Old Republic" with a new expansion dubbed "Legacy of the Sith."
The stunning cinematic trailer for the expansion — which you can watch above — finds Jedi Master Denolm Orr and his Twi'lek Padawan, Sa'har Kateen, discovering a mysterious machine, only to be confronted by Darth Malgus quickly confronts the duo. After you watch the trailer, be sure to visit StarWars.com and check out their interview with BioWare Creative Director Charles Boyd!
Star Wars: The Princess and the Scoundrel
"Star Wars: The Princess and the Scoundrel," a new novel from author Beth Revis, is hitting shelves this summer. Here's the official synopsis:
"Set just after the events of 'Star Wars: Return of the Jedi,' the story begins on the forest moon of Endor, where Han proposes in the elation of the rebel victory against the Empire. After a ceremony at the site of the victory celebration at the end of the film, the newlyweds depart for a honeymoon aboard the Halcyon starcruiser, the luxury vessel at the heart of the new Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser experience at Disney World Resort. In their most desperate hour, with the war still raging but the Empire nearing its last gasp, the couple must outwit the Imperial remnants clinging to power."
StarWars.com has a great interview with Revis about the upcoming novel, so be sure to check that out. Revis' previous work in the galaxy far, far away includes the young-adult novel "Star Wars: Rebel Rising," as well as the short stories "Fully Operational" and "For The Last Time," which were published in 2017's "Star Wars: From a Certain Point of View" and its 2020 follow-up, "Star Wars: From a Certain Point of View: The Empire Strikes Back."
Māori carving of Boba Fett's helmet
Aotearoa New Zealand multi-disciplinary artist Graham Hoete, aka MrG, recently presented Boba Fett actor Temuera Morrison with a Māori carving of the bounty hunter's Mandalorian helmet. Check out this awesome video of the helmet's construction:
HERE IT IS!🔥🔥🙏🏾The Final Video just released by @starwars of the FINISHED BOBA FETT helmet i carved for Temuera Morrison. Mauri ora! pic.twitter.com/KNVnpLmbc2
— Graham Hoete aka MrG (@WorldofMrG) February 15, 2022
Marvel's upcoming Star Wars comics
Marvel's recently-announced "Star Wars: Obi-Wan" kicks off in May, a new series in which the Jedi Master chronicles heroic adventures in leather-bound journals from his hut on Tatooine. In issue #1, Obi-Wan shares a formative adventure he experienced as a youngling, and each subsequent installment will focus on a different period in the hero's journey.
Check out StarWars.com for more information about the upcoming series, as well as a first look at other Marvel "Star Wars" titles coming in May, including "Star Wars: Crimson Reign" #5, "Star Wars Tales: Krrsantan" #1, "Star Wars: Han Solo & Chewbacca" #3, and "Star Wars: Darth Vader" #23.
Star Wars: The High Republic Show
In this new episode of "Star Wars: The High Republic Show," host Krystina Arielle gives us our first look at the Nameless, Claudia Gray answers your questions about "Star Wars: The Fallen Star," and more!
Fett House, a '90s Boba Fett sitcom
Our friends at Nerdist have put together this delightful trailer for "Fett House," a '90s Boba Fett sitcom:
"From the creators of 'Grogu Pains' comes the new spin-off smash hit, 'Fett House!' Join Robert Fett and his family of misfits as they learn how to rule Mos Espa with respect and have some fun alone the way."
Fan-made Force Combat fighting game
Developed by LastJawa, "Force Combat" is a free "Star Wars" fighting game featuring characters from Legends, "The Clone Wars," "Star Wars Rebels," "Knights of the Old Republic," "The Mandalorian," and all Prequel, Original, and Sequel trilogies! Version 4.0 is available now and you can check out all the characters and skins available above!
Hot Toys Boba Fett action figure
Justin's Collection has a preview video of the gorgeous Hot Toys 1/4 scale Boba Fett action figure from "The Book of Boba Fett."
HasLab Razor Crest unboxing & review
Mighty Jabba's Collection has an in-depth unboxing and review of the HasLab Razor Crest!
Vintage R2-D2 restoration
Toy Polloi is back with a new video, this time restoring a vintage 1978 Kenner remote control R2-D2.
Repainting Grogu
Speaking of toy restoration and customization, Steven Richter has a video in which he repaints a Grogu toy to look more screen accurate!
Boba Fett's Throne Room Party
Star Wars Kids has an adorable new "LEGO Star Wars" short titled "Boba Fett's Throne Room Party."
Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser details
Our friends Peter and Kitra at Ordinary Adventures talk about all the latest Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser details!
This Week! in Star Wars
And finally, on This Week! in Star Wars, host Kristin Baver gives us the lowdown on all the latest news from that galaxy far, far away.
"This week in Star Wars, we plot out the galaxy's events as we reveal the upcoming novel 'Star Wars: Timelines,' get invited to the wedding of Princess Leia and Han Solo in the new novel 'Star Wars: The Princess and the Scoundrel', check out the new trailer for 'Star Wars: The Old Republic,' and relive the action-packed finale of 'The Book of Boba Fett,' streaming exclusively on Disney+. Plus, we take a trip to the shadowy chamber beneath Jabba's Palace to learn more about rancors."