A24 Greenlights Its First R-Rated Musical With Adaptation Of F***ing Identical Twins

This R-rated musical comedy comes from comedic duo Aaron Jackson and Josh Sharp, who are set to write and star in the film. They'll also pen original songs alongside composer Karl Saint Lucy. The story is an adaptation of their original two-man stage show of the same name, which premiered at the Upright Citizens Brigade in 2014. The show's previews described it best: "'The Parent Trap' if it happened to horrible, disgusting people." The scheme to reunite divorced parents was cute when two Lindsay Lohans did it, but apparently, the charm doesn't quite hold up when two grown men are involved.

For the stage show, Jackson and Sharp starred as the slimy businessmen in question and given their intent to star in the film, may just reprise their roles as a pair of awful people trying to get their parents back together. Now that the show has expanded from a two-man performance to an ensemble piece, the story will no doubt change but here's hoping it keeps the absurdist and unhinged tone of the stage version. You can get a peek at how rowdy things got thanks to an old trailer upload to Sharp's YouTube channel. Or for a sense of their humor years later, you can always scope out clips from their time as cast members (aka citizen journalists) on "The Opposition with Jordan Klepper."

To match up with the absurdist comedy of it all, "F***ing Identical Twins" is set to be directed by Larry Charles ("Borat"). Meanwhile, Grammy Award-winning producer Marius de Vries ("La La Land," "Coda") has boarded the project as an executive music producer.