I Want You Back Writers Isaac Aptaker And Elizabeth Berger Embrace Flaws In Their Rom-Com [Interview]

Did you like the idea of seeing how far these characters could go with their scheme without losing the audience?

Isaac: For this one, we lucked out with this cast. Jenny and Charlie ooze charisma, and that lets the characters get away with some pretty bad behavior because you're just hopefully enjoying spending time with them. But for us, we love movies where you feel like you're watching people that you could know. Hopefully, it's relatable enough that it's like you're watching your funniest friends do something. I think that was always the goal, that it's just grounded enough and that the actors are bringing that relatability to it that you feel like you're watching people you could run into at a bar.

Elizabeth: Yeah. And you're watching people that are flawed like you and your friends. They aren't bad people, but you could see your friend doing that in bad circumstances and you'd try and stop them and they'd say, "No, I know what I'm doing." And you'd be like, "Oh God, I don't think you do." But again, no one's a bad guy and I think people recognize those flaws and they lean in and they like you because they see that you're trying at the end of the day.

How was it finding that tone for a romantic comedy? You want honest moments, but you also expect some comedy that goes a little big, right?

Isaac: That's one of the hardest things. I think our director, Jason Orley, did such a good job with that. We really looked at some of the older, romantic comedies, like "When Harry Met Sally" and the old Jim Brooks movies and what they did with character, and tried to bring that into a movie with a really big premise. Because you hear, like, "Oh, two people team up to break up their exes' new relationships." That's a big idea for a movie. So we said, "What if you take that big idea and then try as much as possible to bring it down to earth through character?"

Elizabeth: And again, it is a testament to our actors because we have people that can make you laugh so hard and then seconds later, really make you emotionally connected to them. And that's just their gift and their genius and they were able to strike that perfect balance.

Since you mentioned James L. Brooks, who means so much to writers, what does his work mean to you both?

Isaac: I think people or writers love him because the characters are just so well drawn and specific. And like we were talking about, they're flawed. Jack Nicholson in "As Good As It Gets" is a monster, he tried to kill a dog. He's an assh*le, but you want to watch him become a better man and so you go on that journey. I think James L. Brooks movies are never afraid to let a character be rough around the edges.

Are there many differences for you both writing comedy for TV versus film?

Elizabeth: I think with this film, it's just that thing of having more time to let things breathe. More space so you can go on these sort of longer runs than necessarily you'd go on if you knew that you had 25 minutes to tell your story. So that's really freeing and really fun. I think that would be the main difference for me.

Since you both have the discipline of working in TV, how fast do you usually write features?

Isaac: Oh, writing a feature is so much fun. Also, writing something that has an ending. I mean, in television, you're telling a story for years and years and years and you want to keep it open-ended and always have an engine for more story. So you're never really able to wrap things up, because you're always trying to start new arcs and what have you. So being able to sit down and go, "This is going to be 110 pages. I know how it ends. I know what the middle is," it's such a nice way to approach something.

Elizabeth: And there is that part of the process where the pace is much slower when it's just us figuring it out and then doing our writing process. It is very nice. Then it gets fast when it finally is being made, but there's a long slow part first that is very different than making television.