Jurassic World Dominion LEGO Sets Are Packed With Dino Action And Maybe Chicken Legs

"Jurassic World Dominion" is set to hit theaters on June 10, 2022. Despite my fear that some rogue scientist will actually try this, and despite the lessons we learned from the films, as long as we stay in the fictional world I'm all about that dino life. In the new film, we're four years in since Isla Nublar was destroyed, and dinosaurs are living among us. It's maybe not the best idea to be hanging out with creatures who want to turn you into a tasty snack, but here we are.

The LEGO Group and Universal Brand Development have six new LEGO sets based on "Jurassic World Dominion" on the way, and now I'm going to have to dig through couch cushions or sell a kidney or something. I want to have all of them in my house right now! Let's do a deep dive into what's coming while you decide whether or not to mortgage your house, or at the very least, build a new shelf or six.

These new sets will be widely available starting April 17, 2022, on LEGO.com, in LEGO Retail Stores, and at major retailers worldwide.