Thermae Romae Novae Trailer: Netflix Adapts The Anime About An Ancient Roman Who Lands In Modern Japan

"Thermae Romae Novae" centers on ancient Roman architect Lucius (voiced by Kenjiro Tsuda), who is tasked with the responsibility to build something groundbreaking. Frustrated and out of ideas, Lucius slips inside a hidden tunnel underneath a spa, which transports him to a modern Japanese bathhouse, which prompts him to create his own, named Roma Thermae. Lucius is utterly confused at first, unable to grasp the many technological innovations of the time, which (obviously) leads to hilarious incidents, some of which are shown in the trailer.

Yamazaki's manga has already been adapted a couple of times, including a flash anime adaptation by DLE which aired on Fuji TV in 2012, and a live-action film. Now with Netflix helming "Thermae Romae Novae," the anime is expected to garner a lot more attention, which is, frankly, amazing. As the plot details will be somewhat altered, the adaptation might explore both the world of the manga and its previous adaptations, while providing a spin of its own. Hardcore "Thermae Romae" lovers can have faith, as Yamazaki herself has been involved in the series composition.

The series will be directed by Tetsuya Tatamitani, while the script has been written by Yuuichiro Momose. Here's the official synopsis offered by Netflix:

"The Roman Empire stood at the summit of the ancient world. For the Romans who brought glory to their nation, thermae (baths) were an essential part of their lives. Lucius follows in the footsteps of his father and grandfather to become a bathhouse designer. However, when he is fired for his design ideas being deemed too stale, Lucius's future as a bathhouse designer is in doubt. One day, he is sucked into a large drain at the public baths and ends up flowing down a rapid to...none other than a Japanese bathhouse! Unaware that he has traveled through time, Lucius is moved by Japanese bathhouse culture, including the wall murals and fruit milk drinks. He brings these items that enhance the bathing experience back to ancient Rome and becomes a popular bathhouse designer."

"Thermae Romae Novae" will premiere on Netflix on March 28, 2022.