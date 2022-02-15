Umbrella Academy Season 3 Posters Tease Old Heroes, New S***

"The Umbrella Academy" is a Netflix series based upon the comic books created and written by Gerard Way and illustrated by Gabriel Bá that follows a family of misfit superheroes who were raised by an abusive father figure. The series' superhero roots are apparent, and the first season is a riff on the "X-Men" franchise. But things soon evolved into something much, much weirder. Showrunner Steve Blackman is back for season 3, and stars Elliot Page, David Castañeda, Tom Hopper, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Robert Sheehan, Ritu Arya, and Aidan Gallagher are all back as well.

While the sixth Hargreeves sibling, Ben, is also back, he's now one of the Sparrows and doesn't appear on the Umbrella Academy team's posters. Each of the siblings was assigned a number in their childhood, and Number Five (Gallagher) doesn't even use a personal name, just the number. The posters were released in the order of the Hargreeves' siblings numbers, although Vanya was pushed up into Ben's spot, and the seventh spot has been filled by Lila (Arya), who was raised by the Handler and is one of the 43 children born on October 1, 1989, with superhuman powers.

The first poster shows Luther (Tom Hopper), whose gorilla-DNA-enhanced shoulders are hard to miss.

The second shows Diego (Castañeda), whose powers involve object manipulation. He can control the direction and speed of anything he throws and is exceedingly skilled with knives, which is probably why he's holding one in the poster.

The third poster shows the Hargreeves sister, Allison (Raver-Lampman), who has the power to manipulate both people and reality with the words "I heard a rumor." Prior to the timeline changes, Allison was a famous actress who used her powers to get whatever she wanted in life.

If anyone is going to make bird poop look good, it's Klaus (Sheehan). When he's sober, Klaus is able to communicate with the dead, but that sobriety has been hard to come by for this tortured Hargreeves sibling. At least he looks fly while being such a mess.

At number five, it's Number Five, who is a grown man trapped inside the body of a teenage boy due to some time-travel mishaps.

The sixth poster is of Vanya (Elliot Page), who was originally believed to not have powers at all. Instead, it turns out that Vanya's powers are stronger than the rest of the Hargreeves' siblings combined. Some fans were concerned that Page would leave the series after coming out as a trans man between the seasons, but he will return as the most powerful Hargreeves sibling.

Last but certainly not least is a poster for Lila, who was raised by the Handler (Kate Walsh) after she ordered Number Five to kill Lila's parents. Lila discovered her adoptive mother's evil ways and rebelled against her at the end of season 2, and it's likely that she's now stuck with the Umbrella survivors in the alternate timeline.

Season 3 of "The Umbrella Academy" will premiere sometime this year on Netflix.