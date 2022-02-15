Barry Season 3 Gets A Release Date From HBO

The show ended on a cliffhanger two years ago, with Barry's acting teacher, Gene (Winkler) suddenly realizing his student was responsible for the murder of his partner, Janice (Paula Newsome). Now, in the first images from the new season, we see a disheveled-looking Barry sitting across from Gene, whose arms are crossed as if he's not buying the skilled liar's story. In another photo, peppy Chechen mafia member NoHo Hank (Carrigan, the series' best scene-stealer) sits in a dingy room with what look like print-outs of security footage sprawled out in front of him. Barry did his best to tie up loose ends last season, but it looks like someone is still on his heels.

HBO

The release date news came with an official description of the new season, which is admittedly pretty vague. The retired hitman wants to focus more on acting, according to HBO press materials, but soon discovers that "getting out is messy." Even with bad influence Fuches (Root) presumably in hiding after Barry came for him last season, our protagonist can't seem to shake the psychology that led him to this point in his life.

HBO

HBO

First look photos offer plenty of other hints about the new season. In one, Fuches is either petting or hiding behind a black goat. In another, Barry's girlfriend Sally takes a phone call from a set — maybe her career is finally taking off after her and Barry's intense theatrical performance in the finale. Finally, we see Barry himself looking unshaven and unkempt, staring down at something on the ground. We also see a car parked in the background–looks like a typical Barry crime scene to me!

While filmmaker Hiro Murai helmed some of the show's best episodes to date, the new season announcement credits Hader and his fellow co-creator Alec Berg as the writers and directors for season three. Season 4 has reportedly already been written.

"Barry" will return to HBO on April 24, 2022 at 10 P.M. ET.