Downton Abbey: A New Era Trailer: The Moving Pictures Come To Downton

"Do I look like someone who would turn down a villa in the south of France?" muses Violet (Maggie Smith), who seems to have inherited the villa from an old lover. Well, Violet is absolutely right, as this offers the perfect opportunity for the setup of a mystery, and the arrival of mysterious producer-director, Mr. Barber (Hugh Dancy). Barber wishes to shoot a film inside Downton Abbey, much to the ire of the traditionalists, who are seen fretting at the idea of the arrival of "a new era."

Apart from the core mystery in full display, keen fans will witness some "trouble in paradise" in terms of Mary's (Michelle Dockery) marital life, while Tom (Allen Leech) is finally in the process of moving on from the loss of Sybil and marrying Lucy (Tuppence Middleton), whom he fell for in the first "Downton Abbey" film.

Creator and writer Julian Fellowes commented the following about the core of the new film, which he described as an "unashamedly feel-good" movie, as per a report by Entertainment Weekly:

"As we know from the last film, Mary may not be the titular head of the household, but she is effectively running the show. We take that further. We're trying to mark the change — the fact that Crawleys of Downton are nearly in the 1930s, which is merely the beginning of the modern world."

Apart from the return of the original ensemble cast, newer cast members include Dominic West, Laura Haddock, Nathalie Baye, as well as Dancy. Read the official synopsis of the film below:

"From award-winning creator Julian Fellowes comes the motion picture event DOWNTON ABBEY: A NEW ERA. The much-anticipated cinematic return of the global phenomenon reunites the beloved cast as they go on a grand journey to the South of France to uncover the mystery of the Dowager Countess' newly inherited villa."

The wildly anticipated sequel, "Downton Abbey: A New Era" is expected to hit theaters on May 20, 2022.