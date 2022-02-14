James Gunn Says Peacemaker Isn't Straight, In Case All The Sex With Men Didn't Make That Clear

"Peacemaker," at its core, is a redemption arc for Christopher Smith, aka Peacemaker. He's an unlovable jerk in "The Suicide Squad," but the events of that movie force him to change, and throughout the first season of "Peacemaker," we watch him grow into an empathetic adult. One thing that defines Smith is his love of hair metal and glam rock, which gives him an escape from the toxic masculinity of his upbringing. Gunn explains:

"I think the hair metal is actually kind of a beautiful thing about Peacemaker. It does have that cocky male swagger that he has, but hair metal is also a way he rebelled against his father. There're the androgynous aspects of it, and his dad probably called him all sorts of homophobic slurs because he was listening to it. But he owned it. It was his. Something that was outside the realm of his father. He loves that music and he's able to just escape into it and rock out and be okay. I think he's grateful to the music for that."

Peacemaker is defensive when Emilia Harcourt (Jennifer Holland) makes fun of the appearance of the band Poison, and this bit of background makes that moment make a lot more sense. His retort, "I believe their preferred pronoun is long live rock, and you are sounding awfully awesomephobic," is him defending his own sexuality as much as he's defending the band behind "Every Rose Has Its Thorn."

One of the best things about Peacemaker's sexuality is that it's not shoehorned in or made explicit. Much like real life, his sexuality is just a part of who he is, and he expresses that in his own individual way. He truly is the bisexual hero we all need and deserve.