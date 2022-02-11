I Want You Back Director Jason Orley On Rom-Com Staples And Securing The Rights To Little Shop Of Horrors [Interview]

The more flawed these characters got, the more I liked them.

Yeah. That was important to make all six of them feel, it wasn't about, "They're my perfect, slow-mo walking ex that's like, 'How do I get them back?'" kind of movie. They were all in awkward, messy relationships, trying to figure sh*t out.

Were there any staples of the rom-com you wanted to lean into, though?

It's funny, there are things you come to expect, and I think that those are important because the genre is this comforting thing. You put it on because there are certain things you know you're going to get. And obviously, my job is to make those things feel fresh and pick and choose what I want to use and what I don't want to use.

I love breakups, honestly, in comedies. There's something funny about a character when they're sad, because it's relatable and you've been there. "Forgetting Sarah Marshall," I think, is the last really great rom-com. I can remember seeing it and [seeing Jason Segel's character] go through a breakup in the beginning, I loved that. And further back, there's that great Albert Brooks movie, "Modern Romance."

Great movie.

That amazing 20 minute sequence of him in his house, walking around, going through his Rolodex, calling exes. I'm just dying, watching this thing. That was something I talked to Charlie a lot about, because that movie opened with him breaking up with his girlfriend and then he goes through this thing. And obviously, one, you couldn't make that movie today because he has a 20 minute sequence of him just talking to himself. But I showed that to Charlie and I said, "There's something so funny about the sadness of these moments."

Did you ever hear Albert Brooks' story about meeting couples that got back together after seeing that movie?

No, that's incredible. They don't get it at all [Laughs]. That is an anti-love movie. Remember that scene with him in the car, where he picks the girl up on the date and they just drive and he starts crying listening to that Michael Jackson song and then he drops her back off? He's like, "I can't do this." Brilliant.

Aesthetics are always tricky with romantic comedies. You usually want something colorful, but sometimes, they can just be garish or flat. How'd you and your cinematographer want to make a visually appealing romantic comedy?

Okay, so Brian Burgoyne, who is an incredible DP, we talked a lot. Starting with some of those older movies, like "Annie Hall," like "Modern Romance," we talked about how to not make this like it's a f**king Cialis commercial. How to not make this feel super bright, overly lit, and feel real. He had shot "The Big Sick," which I thought he did a good job at making feel natural, textured, and rich. It's that balance of aspiration and authenticity that we were constantly talking about.

He also shot another film called "Other People," which was Chris Kelly's film with Molly Shannon. These are comedies, but they're so real. They're so lived in. I think the way he shoots the colors are so lived in, there's nothing overly saturated, overly bright. And that was something we talked a lot about, making this world feel timeless. The diner, the colors in the movie theater feel rich but really lived in and not jumping out the screen at you.