57 Seconds: Morgan Freeman, Josh Hutcherson To Team For Sci-Fi Thriller From Macon Blair

Here's another strong contender for the virtual European Film Market (EFM) in Berlin: Morgan Freeman ("The Dark Knight," "Million Dollar Baby") and Josh Hutcherson ("The Hunger Games") are teaming up for "57 Seconds," an action sci-fi thriller, courtesy of Highland Film Group. Per The Hollywood Reporter, "57 Seconds" will be directed by Rusty Cundieff ("Tales From The Hood," Chappelle's Show"), while the script is written by Macon Blair, who was involved with Netflix's "I Don't Feel at Home in This World Anymore," which won the Grand Jury Prize at Sundance.

"57 Seconds" revolves around tech blogger Franklin Fausti (Hutcherson), who scores a career-changing interview with tech visionary Anton Burrell (Freeman). Franklin thwarts an attack against tech guru Burrell, which leads him to discover a mysterious ring that allows its user to travel 57 seconds (yes, only 57 seconds) into the past. This, in conjunction with Burrell's support, allows Franklin to enact a plan of revenge against a pharmaceutical company responsible for his sister's death. However, messing with the chronology of time has its repercussions: Franklin soon gets entangled in a web too complex for his own sake, which puts his own destiny at stake.

Keeping the narrative in mind, a sci-fi action thriller with Morgan Freeman and time travel shenanigans sounds like a wicked good time (at least one can hope).