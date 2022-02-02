The Minute You Wake Up Dead: Morgan Freeman And Jaimie Alexander To Lead Mystery Thriller

Morgan Freeman ("The Dark Knight," "Million Dollar Baby"), Jaimie Alexander ("Thor," "Blindspot"), and Cole Hauser ("Yellowstone," "2 Fast 2 Furious") have joined the upcoming thriller "The Minute You Wake Up Dead," according to Deadline. The film is being produced by Milestone Studios and is currently shooting in Mississippi.

"The Minute You Wake Up Dead" is about "a stockbroker (Hauser) in a small southern town who gets embroiled in an insurance scam with a next-door neighbor (Alexander) that leads to multiple murders when a host of other people want in on the plot. Sheriff Thurmond Fowler (Freeman), the by-the-book town sheriff for over four decades, works earnestly to try and unravel the town's mystery and winds up getting more than he bargained for."

"The Minute You Wake Up Dead" is directed by Michael Mailer with an original screenplay from Timothy Holland. It's produced by Andrew Stevens, with Dawn Bursteen and Alan B. Bursteen from Milestone Studios executive producing.