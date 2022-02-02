The Minute You Wake Up Dead: Morgan Freeman And Jaimie Alexander To Lead Mystery Thriller
Morgan Freeman ("The Dark Knight," "Million Dollar Baby"), Jaimie Alexander ("Thor," "Blindspot"), and Cole Hauser ("Yellowstone," "2 Fast 2 Furious") have joined the upcoming thriller "The Minute You Wake Up Dead," according to Deadline. The film is being produced by Milestone Studios and is currently shooting in Mississippi.
"The Minute You Wake Up Dead" is about "a stockbroker (Hauser) in a small southern town who gets embroiled in an insurance scam with a next-door neighbor (Alexander) that leads to multiple murders when a host of other people want in on the plot. Sheriff Thurmond Fowler (Freeman), the by-the-book town sheriff for over four decades, works earnestly to try and unravel the town's mystery and winds up getting more than he bargained for."
"The Minute You Wake Up Dead" is directed by Michael Mailer with an original screenplay from Timothy Holland. It's produced by Andrew Stevens, with Dawn Bursteen and Alan B. Bursteen from Milestone Studios executive producing.
Small Town Lawyers Always End Up in Something Scandalous in Movies
Morgan Freeman has been nominated for an Academy Award several times ("Street Smart," "Driving Miss Daisy," and "The Shawshank Redemption"), and won the award for Best Supporting Actor for "Million Dollar Baby." Jaimie Alexander who starred in the NBC series "Blindspot" just finished shooting "Thor: Love and Thunder" with director Taika Waititi, and "Chase" with Gerard Butler. Cole Hauser plays Rip Wheeler in the Paramount+ series "Yellowstone," which has been a huge hit for the streaming service. By the way, Alexander's Sif was done dirty in the MCU, and just getting a glimpse of her doing the same thing over and over in "Loki" wasn't enough. I'm hoping to see a lot more of her in "Thor: Love and Thunder."
Milestone's Dawn Bursteen and Alan B. Bursteen said in a statement:
"We couldn't be more excited to have such a stellar cast with unique talents on board. Morgan Freeman is one of the most acclaimed and respected actors globally, paired with the terrifically versatile and talented Cole Hauser and the wonderfully gifted actress Jaimie Alexander is an extraordinary and ideal cast for the film. In addition, we are thrilled to be working with visionary director Michael Mailer and veteran producer, Andrew Stevens on this clever suspense thriller."
Mailer has directed "Heart of Champions" and "Blind," and produced "Black and White," and "Two Girls and a Guy."