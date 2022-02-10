Shining Vale Trailer: When A Ghost Helps You Write Lady Porn

As someone who follows Courteney Cox's delightful Instagram, I've been really excited to check out her new series "Shining Vale" on Starz. Today we have a new trailer, and I'm even more intrigued. Cox's Pat Phelps has been having a rough time of things, and it's sort of her fault. She had a wild affair with the handyman, messing up her marriage in the process — and her kids aren't happy with her. She's a writer of "lady porn" (that's in the description, lest you think I'm judging), but she hasn't written anything in a long time. The family has moved to an old and creepy house in Shining Vale ... and it's haunted.

Of course, Pat is the only one who can see this ghost (played by Mira Sorvino), and things are falling apart around her. Once the ghost helps her write though, it takes a turn. Wow, that ghost is very into some steamy books, if what Pat writes on the screen at 1:29 is anything to go by. I mean, her agent does say that "filthy" is Pat's brand.

The creepy house is giving me major "Locke & Key" vibes. Maybe it's just the stained glass upstairs and the staircase in the foyer, but it gave me chills to see it. I'm also getting tiny notes of "Blithe Spirit," but that's probably because Pat is a writer and she's the only one who can see the ghost.