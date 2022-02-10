The Morning Watch: The Practical Ghost Traps Of Ghostbusters: Afterlife, DIY Medical Scenes In Movies & More

(The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fan-made productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.)

In this edition, take a look at the practical effects used to bring a whole field of ghost traps to life in "Ghostbusters: Afterlife." Plus, find out how accurate do-it-yourself medical emergency scenes are in movies like "Cast Away," "Casino Royale," "Die Hard," and more. And finally, listen as Oscar-nominated "West Side Story" co-star Ariana DeBose and "Shang-Chi" leading man Simu Liu interview each other about their rising stars.

