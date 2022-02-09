Watch: Zendaya Stars In A Squarespace Super Bowl Commercial Directed By Edgar Wright

When she's not sprinting through ongoing traffic on HBO or saving the world from multiversal destruction with Spider-Man, Zendaya is casually selling seas shells down by the seashore. And the tongue twisters don't end there.

The "Euphoria" star continues to rise, and she's set to cross off her latest milestone this coming Sunday, with her very first Super Bowl ad. Following in the footsteps of Winona Ryder, Keanu Reeves, and Dolly Parton, the actress has an incoming commercial for Squarespace. And in a nice change of pace from her recent roles, this time we get to see her dazzle with various costume changes on a sun-soaked beachside, bathed in vibrant colors. Because lest I forget to mention, this commercial comes curtesy of immaculate vibes extraordinaire, Edgar Wright!

Don't get me wrong, "Euphoria" has its fair share of colorful interludes and lots of memorable looks for its star but uh, they usually come with a lot more baggage and an undertone of complete and utter despair. And despair also happens to be an accurate description of how I felt at the end of the latest Spider-Man movie, so I'm gonna go ahead and embrace this apparently rare opportunity to see one of Zendaya's characters achieve some happiness. Plus it has the very welcome bonus of her teaming up with Wright. As much as I wish their first collaboration lasted longer than a minute, I'll take whatever I can get. You can check out the ad below!