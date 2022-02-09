Robert Pattinson Botched His Transformers 2 Audition By Trotting Out A Fake American Accent

Pattinson has previously shared details about his anxiety at the prospect of giving auditions and the uncertainty that surrounds the entire process. The GQ interview delves deeper into Pattinson's method (there definitely is a method to his madness) during his auditions, in which he would often cover up his natural British accent with an American one. The reason he did this was that auditioners would often express concern when he would be auditioning for an American role, prompting him to come back later, pretending to be an American. This strategy backfired during his "Transformers" audition, as the individuals involved were already aware of his natural accent:

"They'd always question it: 'We're worried about the accent...' So I used to always come in as a different person, an American. I'd say, 'Hi, I'm from Michigan.' But then I was doing an audition for Transformers 2, right after Twilight had come out and I went in as some guy from Denver. And they called my agent and were like, 'What's wrong with him? Why was he doing an improv? A really boring improv?'"

The actor continued his audition anecdotes by noting how he "wouldn't have a career at all" if he had not gotten "really lucky," as he claims that he is "so bad at it." This served as the perfect segue for him to compliment his co-stars Andrew Garfield and Eddie Redmayne, who he praised as being "so f***ing good" at auditioning:

"Eddie Redmayne and Andrew Garfield were so f***ing good at auditioning, it's just unbelievable. You'd see them, and then if you were waiting outside, you would literally hear casting directors inside going, Oh, my God! Oh, my God! And you'd be like, F***ing hell, who's inside? And Eddie would come out and be like Hey, mate. I'd be doing something thinking it was a comedy, and suddenly hear these heaving sobs. I'm thinking, Who has managed to get a sob out of this?! And then f***ing Eddie comes out, goddamnit."

Pattinson, of course, did not get a role in "Transformers 2," but went on to bag a wide variety of projects that have eventually led to Matt Reeves' "The Batman," which will be out in theaters on March 4, 2022.