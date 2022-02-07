The Morning Watch: VFX Artists React To Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II, The Sound Of Dune & More

In this edition, listen as the VFX artists from Corridor Crew bring in "Mythubsters" co-host and special effects expert Adam Savage to look at some of the impressive practical effects from "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze" and much more. Plus, take a deep dive into the creation of the sound for the sci-fi adaptation "Dune." And finally, listen as John Leguizamo has a 30-minute talk about his career as a Latino star in a new series from The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.