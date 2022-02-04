Slow Horses First Look: The Gary Oldman Spy Series Gets A Release Date From AppleTV+

Academy Award-winning actor Gary Oldman's latest project "Slow Horses" just got a release date and some first look pics from Apple TV+. The series will premiere on the streaming service on Friday, April 1, 2022, with six episodes. The series is adapted from CWA Gold Dagger Award-winning Mick Herron's first novel in the "Slow Horses" series. May I just say that if you're going to name an award, that is the way to do it? I want a Gold Dagger Award!

Apple TV+

The April premiere will include the first two episodes, with the rest airing every Friday. I'm loving this whole weekly thing we're returning to lately. I never thought I'd miss it, but it's nice to have time to mull over the work everyone put into a series before running to the next one. It's more of a pleasure to watch when you have a week to discuss. I think you lose a lot when you just rush by to get to the next big reveal, and that the writing suffers, as well.