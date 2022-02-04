Netflix Will Finally Let You Remove Movies And Shows From Your Continue Watching List

Back in the days of VHS, if you failed to complete a film, the magnetic tape inside the cassette would stay wound to the point where you stopped it and removed it from your VCR. The stalwart and reliable cassette would stay wound to that exact point for as long as you wanted, waiting — sometimes for a few days, sometimes for a decade or more — for you to return and complete the film. If you failed to rewind the cassette, it would merely stay wound to the end forever, presumably waiting to incur a fee from your local video store (Be kind. Rewind).

When DVDs began flooding the market, it provoked a series of complaints from those raised on VHS: A DVD would not hold your place (at least not in the early days of DVD players). If you stopped a DVD and removed it from the machine, you would have to start from the beginning upon reinsertion. This was frustrating for those who watched their films in shifts, or were interrupted for any reason. Eventually DVD players became more sophisticated, but even then, not all of them would think to save your spot for you. This was also a bugaboo in the early days of streaming, and for a few years, a streaming service would also drop your place when you turned off a video. This was especially frustrating to those of us who had dodgy internet connections and were booted off of streaming services on the regular, and who then spent far too many hours of their lives fast-forwarding through a streaming release to find where we left off.

Luckily, streaming technology also quickly developed, and soon Netflix was good enough to put a bookmark on everything — everything — a viewer might have touched, even for a second. Indeed, Netflix became too good at saving your spot, lining up an entire row of titles that you hadn't yet completed. This included shows you merely started and then immediately lost interest in, as well as films you turned off in the middle of their credits. The CONTINUE WATCHING row was an ever-growing feature on your Netflix account, choking your eyeballs like a digital kudzu vine, always growing larger with no way to prune it down besides playing out every single video to its bitter, bitter end.

Finally, mercifully, Netflix — as reported by Collider — has announced that it will be adding a delete feature to your lineup, allowing you to clear out all the clutter.