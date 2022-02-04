The Worst Person In The World Star Anders Danielsen Lie On How To Give A Spontaneous Performance [Interview]

What themes stood out to you when reading the script? What was your first impression?

To me, it felt like a mix between "Reprise" and "Oslo, August 31st" in a sense that it had the playful narrative structure of "Reprise," but on the other hand, the focused character portrait of "Oslo." I remember I called Joachim and I was extremely happy about the script. I thought it was really nice and funny but deep too. I really enjoyed the concept of making a genre movie, a romantic comedy with more substance, with darker elements. That's something I found very interesting. Also, I think I suggested to Joachim that we should call this a trilogy because the films seem to me thematically related, all of them had "Oslo" as their stage and other similarities between the characters.

How is it shooting in Oslo compared to shooting in other cities you hear horror stories about?

It's much easier to shoot in Oslo. It's funny because I was born and raised in Oslo, and I've kind of grown up in these films. It's both reality and fiction for me, Oslo as a place. But I like the idea of this city, this place as the eternal element in these films where these characters come and go and some of them even die, so that the characters and their stories will eventually disappear, but the place remains, the city will always be there.

Another major theme is the importance of art. At one point, your character questions what all this information about movies, comics, and art really means or says about your life when one faces death. How did you interpret that speech?

Well, that speech means a lot to me, but art and culture is like our collective memory, and that will remain after we're gone. I think on a more personal level of the character, the speech is also realization that all you have left as you grow older is the memories and memories of past experiences. All the things that you have been through in your life is ultimately what remains and that constitutes your identity, who you are. It's almost as if it's impossible to understand yourself if you don't have any memories, any stories about your life. There's a melancholy of the passage of time in the character. In this film, I think it's a recurrent theme in the Oslo trilogy and in Joachim Trier's movies. The monologue or the speech in the script, you never really know when you shoot the movie, what ends up being focused, thematic representation of something.

A monologue is just words, and words can symbolize many things. But I think our method of working together has evolved since we started out, so we were closer to scripted versions of scenes when we started working together 17 years ago. Whereas now we always have respect for the written version, and we try to prepare that as much as possible, but we still try to leave room for something unexpected.

He's said he wanted this movie to be more freeform, and obviously narratively, you see that, but when it comes to the actual work behind making it, it seems still very structured.

It is. And then a very nice example would be the break-up scene, which is a very ambitious script in terms of how you want to orchestrate and then stage all the different elements. But it also had on the script level, it also had some beats where we were allowed to improvise and add content that weren't planned to detail. And hopefully, you will then get the best of both worlds. You will get the composition and the structure of a scripted scene, but you will hopefully also get spontaneity and freshness from semi-improvised stuff.