New Transformers Sleep Story Premieres On Calm, Because What Are Michael Bay's Transformers Films If Not Peaceful And Soothing

We could all use a little extra sleep these days, and many of us have used the soothing stories on the Calm app. It generally helps to be lulled to sleep with a soothing story that lets your brain drift off into ... BLAM! Oh, I'm sorry. Were you trying to sleep? Should I not have turned on a "Transformers" movie while you were trying to rest? You don't find them soothing?

Calm does, however. The relaxation app is launching a new "Transformers" Sleep Story for kids and adults with the voice of Peter Cullen as the legendary voice of Optimus Prime. He's voiced the role in animated series as well as the live-action Michael Bay films, the latter of which once had me yell in a theater, "What the hell is happening?"

I'm mostly kidding (not about the movies), but it does seem like an odd choice at first glance. That said, Peter Cullen's voice is very soothing, actually, and Optimus Prime is a very calming presence. I'm sure this story about the history of the Autobots and Decepticons is going to be really cool and fun to listen to. Whether or not it helps you sleep, well, that's up to you to decide. I'm just putting this bit of dialogue from "The Good Place" below because it seemed appropriate.