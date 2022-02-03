Danai Gurira To Play Richard III In Stage Production, Because She Has The Range

Gurira is known for her work in the MCU as Okoye, and in AMC's "The Walking Dead" as Michonne. She's also been nominated for a Tony Award for writing the play "Eclipsed," and has appeared in Shakespeare productions before including "Measure for Measure" for Shakespeare in the Park.

In a statement, Artistic Director Oskar Eustis said of the new production:

"Our dearly beloved Danai Gurira will be giving us her version of this extraordinary character. Shakespeare's Richard created the model for politics as an extension of show business – with devastating results. As always, Shakespeare seems to be speaking directly into our contemporary dreams and nightmares."

"Richard III" was written around 1592–1594 by William Shakespeare, and tells the story of King Richard III who rose to power in England, maybe killed the princes in the tower to do so, and came to a bad end. It's a powerful role, and the real person it speaks of is really polarizing. Richard III has long been considered a villain, but has fans who refuse to believe what they think is bad press.

There is also a great history of different genders playing roles in Shakespeare. Women didn't perform when the plays were written (not often, anyway, and not professionally), and many productions like "The Tempest" have changed the genders of some of the characters before. For example, Helen Mirren played the role of Prospero (as Prospera) in Julie Taymor's film "The Tempest."

There is no information on dates for the production yet. Free Shakespeare in the Park will also perform "As You Like It." We'll keep an eye on the website for you!