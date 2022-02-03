Daily Podcast: Mini-Water Cooler: Moonfall, House Of Leaves, Raffles, Porco Rosso, And More

By Ben Pearson/Feb. 3, 2022 4:58 pm EST

On the February 3, 2022 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editor Ben Pearson is joined by /Film staff writer Ryan Scott to talk about what they've been up to at the virtual water cooler.

Opening Banter:

At The Water Cooler:

  • What we've been Doing:
  • What we've been Reading:

    • Ben read House of Leaves.

    • Ryan read Star Wars High Republic Comic, Time Before Time, Radiant Black.

  • What we've been Watching:

    • Ryan watched Moonfall, NFL Playoffs, The Book of Boba Fett.

    • Ben finished Only Murders in the Building and watched Raffles, Kiki's Delivery Service, and Porco Rosso.

  • What we've been Eating:
  • What we've been Playing:

    • Ryan played Halo Infinite, Hyrule Warriors

Also mentioned:

