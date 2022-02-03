Daily Podcast: Mini-Water Cooler: Moonfall, House Of Leaves, Raffles, Porco Rosso, And More
On the February 3, 2022 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editor Ben Pearson is joined by /Film staff writer Ryan Scott to talk about what they've been up to at the virtual water cooler.
Opening Banter:
At The Water Cooler:
- What we've been Doing:
- What we've been Reading:
Ben read House of Leaves.
Ryan read Star Wars High Republic Comic, Time Before Time, Radiant Black.
- What we've been Watching:
Ryan watched Moonfall, NFL Playoffs, The Book of Boba Fett.
Ben finished Only Murders in the Building and watched Raffles, Kiki's Delivery Service, and Porco Rosso.
- What we've been Eating:
- What we've been Playing:
Ryan played Halo Infinite, Hyrule Warriors
Also mentioned:
All the other stuff you need to know:
