Home Alone Star Macaulay Culkin Is Making A Midlife Crisis Documentary After Turning 40

It's hard to wrap one's head around the fact that "Home Alone" star Macaulay Culkin is in his 40s. He's done some amazing work since starring in the holiday classic, such as "American Horror Story" and "Party Monster," but "Home Alone" is just one of those things that sticks in the public consciousness and plays every Christmas. Culkin appears to be having an odd time with it as well. Last year, he tweeted about turning 40 and making everyone feel old.

Hey guys, wanna feel old? I'm 40. You're welcome. — Macaulay Culkin (@IncredibleCulk) August 26, 2020

Now he's got a forthcoming documentary series about that very subject called "Macaulay Culkin's Midlife Crisis," according to Variety. The doc comes to us through Lightbox, and it will follow Culkin taking a trip around the world to learn about aging. I, for one, would like to learn about aging from Macaulay Culkin. I would also like to have a couple hours to process that I am not the same age that I was when I first watched "Home Alone."