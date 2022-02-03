We Regret To Inform You That Arnold Schwarzenegger's Zeus Project Is A BMW Super Bowl Commercial

As loathe as I am to say I'm happy about a teaser for a commercial, this is for a Super Bowl ad, which are always the biggest commercials of the year. (Be sure to stay tuned to /Film during the game for all of the big movie and TV ads.) Schwarzenegger tweeted out the teaser, joking that Cardopole could pronounce "macchiato" but not "Zeus." What's even more fun is the fact that Cardarople, who has the best deadpan ever, tweeted back at him with a lovely note about Schwarzenegger's work in "Kindergarten Cop."

Zoice ? Anyone? Bueller? @Schwarzenegger . On a personal note. A scene you did in kindergarten cop helped me heal and process what divorce really means. And this was recently. As an adult. Thank you for that. I needed it. https://t.co/CPQbdkintV — Matty Cardarople (@mattycardarople) February 2, 2022

Silly as this is, the entire thing delights me. Super Bowl LVI will air on Sunday, February 13, 2022, and will feature a zillion ads and new trailers, presumably including fresh looks at "Jurassic World," "Top Gun: Maverick," "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness," "Lightyear," "She-Hulk," "Ms. Marvel," and "Moon Knight."

I can't quite tell if the ad is going to be about Zeus and his lightning being really impressed by the power of a new car, or if the coffee is going to be some part of it, but as a non-sports fan (no digs here — enjoy if you love football, friends!), I'm really watching for the commercials anyway. This looks like a cute one, and effective. Zeus is the Greek god of lightning, so this is likely for an electric car. Get it? Lightning? Electricity? Yeah, you get it.