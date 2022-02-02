YA Sci-Fi Novel The Temperature Of Me And You Set For Adaptation At Disney+

"The Temperature of Me and You" is Zepka's debut novel, which hit the shelves on January 25, courtesy of Disney-Hyperion. The story follows a 16-year-old boy named Dylan, who while working shifts at a Dairy Queen in the suburbs of Philadelphia, happens to meet Jordan, whose body temperature is a cool 110 degrees Fahrenheit. After the two spend time together, Dylan catches a fever and starts coughing up flames, which urges Jordan to reveal his out-of-the-world origins. "The Temperature of Me and You" is a stunning mix of sci-fi intrigue and tender romance, making it the perfect subject for a series adaptation.

Driver and Kent, who helm their production banner Driver + Kent, talk at length about the global appeal of the content they are willing to represent, such as the one in "The Temperature of Me and You:"

"[The focus is on] content that speaks to a global audience through the transformative lens of genre, sci-fi, fantasy, and character-driven drama. We believe that all people are equal and deserve to experience content that reflects the world we live in today and the world we want to live in tomorrow."

Both Driver and Kent have been executive producers for major film productions over the course of their careers. While Driver recently helped develop the Michael B. Jordan starrer, "Without Remorse," and an untitled Val Zod/Superman project for DC, Kent was one of the executives behind the live adaptations of "Cruella" and "Mulan."

Zepka also shared his excitement about the adaptation on his official Twitter account. While there is no official release date or cast attached to the project as of yet, "The Temperature of Me and You" is reportedly at the top of the list on Driver+Kent's release agenda.