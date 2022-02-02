Ali Wong's New Comedy Special, Don Wong, Is Coming To Netflix On Valentine's Day

On her Instagram page, Ali Wong broke the news that she would be making her long-awaited return to Netflix for another stand-up comedy special titled "Don Wong" later this month. The announcement came with a 15-second teaser featuring Wong clad in a super boss looking fur coat and posing in front of a low-rider convertible. Netflix later shared the teaser on their main YouTube page as well, along with the official synopsis for the special.

Comedian, writer, and actress Ali Wong returns to Netflix for her third original comedy special, "Don Wong." Just in time for Valentine's Day, Ali reveals her wildest fantasies, the challenges of monogamy, and how she really feels about single people. Sexual satisfaction. Marriage and sidepieces. Money. Power. Respect. Ali stands up for women who want it all and more in this raw and racy special.

This is special comes at a great time. Not only is it most welcome news to receive right after Lunar New Year, but Netflix has also just launched their Asian Pacific Islander-focused social media channel on Instagram and Twitter dubbed Golden. It joins the streamer's other brands such as Strong Black Lead, Con Todo, Netflix Is A Joke, and Geeked as another outlet for community and cultural spotlighting. Netflix has managed to present a bunch of content from Asian and Asian American creators over the years and share it with their global audience, but with this new social channel, hopefully that content can reach even more viewers than ever before. Along with "Ali Wong: Don Wong," I'm sure that we'll see Netflix Golden drop all sorts of promos and behind the scenes looks at the new season of "Squid Games," "Aziz Ansari's Nightclub Comedian," and much more in the coming months.

Filmed at The Count Basie Theater in New Jersey, "Ali Wong: Don Wong" premieres globally on Netflix on February 14, 2022.