Bob Wall, Frequent Bruce Lee Collaborator And Martial Arts Expert, Has Died

One of the world's greatest martial artists is no longer with us. Bob Wall, best known as the trainer for martial arts legend Bruce Lee, passed away on Sunday at the age of 82. In addition to training Lee, Wall opposed the martial arts legend in classic kung fu films including "Enter The Dragon" and "Game of Death," mostly serving as a major foe for Lee's protagonist.

In a statement released to the Hollywood Reporter, his family spoke about how much Wall meant to them and emphasized how important his legacy was. "He was a pillar of strength and inspiration to all who encountered him, and his radiant spirit and legacy will never be forgotten," the statement reads. "He was a brilliant martial artist, a never-ending source of jokes, a gifted speaker and a passionate man whose unconditional love and support were unmatched." It's a statement that sums up the martial arts legend's impact, both in his personal life and the world of martial arts cinema.