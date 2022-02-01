The Offer Trailer: The Making Of The Godfather Is A Story You Can't Refuse

"The Godfather" was ambitious, a sprawling epic drama based on Mario Puzo's novel of the same name. It follows the Corleone family as their aging patriarch (Marlon Brando) tries to transfer power to his youngest son, Michael (Al Pacino). The movie won three Academy Awards and spawned two sequels. It's a massively popular movie that has stood the test of time, but it almost didn't get made. Coppola was a young upstart who frequently clashed with producers, but he also managed to get Marlon Brando to join the cast, which helped get the movie greenlit. Dan Fogler stars as the young Coppola, who ends the trailer by saying the opening line of his film: "I believe in America."

The series first few episodes are directed by "Rocketman" filmmaker Dexter Fletcher, who also serves as an executive producer. The series was created by Michael Tolkin ("The Player"), who wrote the script. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the show "is based on the never-before-revealed experiences of Al Ruddy, the producer of the movie who had previously produced two comedies and co-created the sitcom 'Hogan's Heroes.' 'Godfather' became known for a turbulent development and production before turning into one of the biggest box office hits of all time, winning five Academy Awards, and earning a place as one of the great films in cinema."

The rest of the cast is stacked, including Matthew Good as Robert Evans, Giovanni Ribisi as Joe Colombo, Colin Hanks as Barry Lapidus, Juno Temple as Bettye McCartt, Burn Gorman as Charles Bluhdorn, Justin Chambers as Marlon Brando, Patrick Gallo as Mario Puzo, Anthony Ippolito as Al Pacino, Meredith Garretson as Ali MacCraw, Josh Zuckerman as Peter Bart, Nora Arnezeder as Francoise Glazer, Anthony Skordi as Carlo Gambino, Paul McCrane as Jack Ballard, James Madio as Gino, Michael Ripsoli as Tommy Lucchese, Jake Cannavale as Caesar, Stephanie Koenig as Andrea Eastman, Frank John Hughes as Frank Sinatra, and Lou Ferrigno as Lenny Montana.

"The Offer" premieres on Paramount+ on April 28, 2022.