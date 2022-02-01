Director Aaron Morgan Takes The Spotlight On CURIA, A Streaming Platform With Curated Film Collections

Nothing makes our movie-loving hearts go pitter-pat quite like hearing about projects designed to bring underrated gems and film classics to new audiences. CURIA is a streaming platform that launched last year with the goal of connecting viewers to carefully curated films, award-winning shorts, and festival favorites.

On the now-vast spectrum of streamers, CURIA seems to fall somewhere between MUBI and The Criterion Channel. The company was founded by Broadway producer Edward Walson with the goal of taking the decision-making out of movie night without feeling beholden to impersonal algorithms. The company's website tagline reads "Just the Staff Picks – Stop Searching, Start Watching."

CURIA's offerings change monthly, and beginning in December the streamer started featuring a "Creator Spotlight Collection" full of entertaining picks chosen by talented filmmakers. The site also intentionally curates a selection of award-winning short films, many of which are difficult to track down outside the festival circuit. In fact, CURIA may be especially attractive to festival-goers (or folks who wish they could attend!), as the site also includes a section called "The Circuit," which adds new festival favorites each month.