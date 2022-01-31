The Walking Dead Actor Moses J. Moseley Has Died At 31

Moses J. Moseley, the young actor who got his big break playing Michonne's (Danai Gurira) "iconic pet zombie" on "The Walking Dead," has died. He was 31 years old.

He had been working as a model and actor since 2010, and started to create an impressive CV, including bit parts in "Watchmen," "The Hunger Games: Catching Fire," and "Queen of the South." According to Variety, Moseley's body was found in Stockbridge, Georgia, late last week by authorities. The details are still fairly sparse, but it seems an investigation is currently underway.

Moseley was represented by Avery Sisters Entertainment, who confirmed the news. They posted a touching tribute to the young actor on the agency's official Facebook page, writing:

With a heavy heart, we at Avery Sisters Entertainment offer our sincerest and deepest condolences to the family and friends of our actor, Moses J. Moseley. We are truly saddened. Moses was a phenomenal actor who has appeared in movies such as "The Walking Dead," "Queen of the South," and "American Soul," but MUCH more than that, he was an AMAZING person! For those who knew him, he was the kindest, sweetest, most generous person you would ever meet. We will miss you dearly! Rest in Heaven! ❤️‍

The "Walking Dead" team also paid tribute to the actor, sharing a photo of Moseley on Twitter. The tweet read, "Our thoughts and prayers are with our 'The Walking Dead' family member Moses J. Moseley."